Rainfall Reports Across Minnesota Thursday Night, Friday Morning
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We didn't get the rain we were hoping for in the St. Cloud metro area on Thursday night into Friday morning.
Rainfall measurements are generally around .04 to .07 of an inch of rain across the area.
However, there were a few lucky communities that did get some significant rain, Montevideo out in west central Minnesota is reporting 2 inches, to the north of us Pine River had 1.32 inches, Bertha 1.30 inches, and Fort Ripley 1.27 inches.
Some other notable rain totals:
Minnetonka - .71"
Morris - .70"
Okabena - .69"
Tamarak - .65"
Renville - .64"
St. Cloud has had only about a tenth of an inch of rain so far in the month with September now half over already. We're nearly one-and-half-inches below normal for the month.
The latest update on Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 99 percent of Minnesota is now in a drought.
As of right now, the forecast is calling for a dry weekend with our next chance for rain in central Minnesota possibly coming on Wednesday.
