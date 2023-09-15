Two St. John’s Prep Students Named National Merit Semi-Finalists
COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- Two seniors at St. John's Prep have been named semi-finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program.
Evan Danielson and Patrick Duffy are two of the 16,000 students nationwide to earn the honor as semi-finalists.
Danielson is the son of Michele and Nathan Danielson of Sartell. He is a captain of the soccer team, a member of the National Honor Society, and a Writing Center peer tutor. He is looking to explore an engineering or computer science major in college.
Duffy is the son of Megan and Brendon Duffy of Cold Spring. He is student council president, a member of the National Honor Society, and the state Envirothon team. Duffy plans to study economics, environmental science, and mathematics in college.
High school students enter the National Merit Program by taking the preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. In order to move on and become a finalist, both boys will submit detailed applications that include their academic records, school and community activities, leadership abilities, honors, and awards. The finalists are recognized in February.
