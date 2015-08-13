Sano Leads Twins To Blowout Win Wednesday

The Twins beat the Texas Rangers 11-1 Wednesday night at Target Field to improve to 57-56 on the season. Minnesota is now two games out of a wild card spot in the American League.

Rookie Miguel Sano had a monster game for the Twins, going 3-3 with two home runs and six run batted in to pace the offense. Aaron Hicks finished 4-5 with four runs scored and two runs batted in.

Mike Pelfrey picked up the win for the Twins, lasting seven innings while allowing just one run on four hits and one walk.

The Twins wrap up their series with the Rangers on Thursday afternoon at Target Field. First pitch on WJON is scheduled for 12:10 PM, with pregame coverage beginning at 11:30 AM.