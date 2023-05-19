Saint John’s Golf Finish 5th in NCAA Division III Championship

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- The Saint John's golf team wrapped up the final round of the 2023 NCAA Division III Championship Friday afternoon.

The team finished in 5th place with a +8 following the four-day event.

Carnegie Mellon University won the event with a -1, and Piedmont University finished 2nd with at +5. Defending national champion Methodist (N.C.), finished in a tie for 3rd with a +6.

Individually SJU Junior Sam Berger finished 8th overall with a -2, Juniors Nate Loxtercamp and Blake Schuler tied for 28th with a +5.

Sophomore Andrew Boemer finished in a tie for 44 with a +9 and Senior Thomas Gutzmer ended the tournament tied for 56th with a +12.

