Safety Driving Suggestions in MN on Snowy Days

Snowy weather is impacting Minnesota this week. Many of us will do some driving in this weather so it is important to do some things that can help your safety on the road the safety of those around you.

1) Fully clean off the snow off your vehicle. This includes the snow from on top of your vehicle, the hood, your front and tail lights and all the windows. Snow not cleaned off will blow off your vehicle and could become a problem for drivers around you.

2) Drive with your lights on. During the day and night when snow is falling it is helpful and the law to drive with your lights on with rain/snow falling. This allows for you to see better and for other drivers to see you better too.

3) Give yourself a proper amount of distance between yourself and the vehicle in front of you. Roads can be icy and your ability to stop normally will be impacted by the snowy conditions.

4) Bring a blanket, jumper cables, a flashlight, a bottle of water, phone charger and food as a winter driving safety kit in case you get stranded in the storm.