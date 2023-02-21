Most Minnesotans Wouldn’t Think of Doing THIS! Would You?

We all know that living in Minnesota... or just being from Minnesota takes on some strange behaviors. Like shorts in 40 degree weather. That's not warm enough for shorts. I'm just sayin'.

But the thing that I find sort of funny, and why is this? Minnesotans will never take the last one of anything. Especially food... desserts... pot luck things... you name it. Minnesotans would rather cut the last piece of anything in half, or thirds, or fourths, whatever it takes to not actually take the last piece of whatever it is. Because you know, what if someone else wants some?

I personally find it ridiculous. I will totally take the last piece of something, unless I didn't actually want the entire piece, then I will cut it in half. I have also been "yelled" at for that move. I have been told "what are you doing? What if someone else wants some?" Well, they should have been quicker.

But in all seriousness, if someone else was there and wanted whatever it was, I would definitely split it. But why is this a Minnesota thing?

I know some Norwegian people who would NEVER want to put someone else out. Like if you needed to go to the hospital... "well, you know... if you are going in that direction anyway, if you wouldn't mind stopping to drop me off. But ONLY if you are going that way. It's not a big deal. I can just hobble on over."

Ok, that might be extreme, but you get the idea. Why is that? Why can't be ask for help, directions or take the last of anything? And seriously, why shorts in cold weather? Are you really that hot that you feel too warm wearing long pants? Really?

