The St. Cloud Rox host Mankato Saturday at 7:05pm, pregame on AM 1390-the Fan at 6:35. Two time-Cy Young Award winner Bret Saberhagen will be the guest of the Rox that night and will sign autographs, take pictures with fans and throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Saberhagen played 16 major league seasons and won Cy Young Award while with the Royals in 1985 and 1989.