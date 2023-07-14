Royalton Man Hurt in SUV vs ATV Crash
BUCKMAN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A crash between an SUV and an ATV sent one person to the hospital Thursday.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office was called to the crash southwest of Buckman just before 3:30 p.m. It happened on Nature Road near 250th Avenue.
The sheriff's office says a side-by-side ATV, driven by 57-year-old Daniel Oldakowski of Royalton was eastbound on Nature Road and an SUV driven by 46-year-old Clinton Bridewell of Pierz was following behind.
Authorities say the SUV went to pass the ATV as it was turning left into a driveway and the two collided.
Oldakowski was taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries. The sheriff's office did not say whether Bridewell was hurt in the crash.
