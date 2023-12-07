Little Falls Man Killed in Workplace Accident at Firewood Plant
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A Little Falls man died as a result of an accident at his place of work Wednesday morning.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a firewood plant on 233rd Street in Fort Ripley Township around 10:30 a.m.
Authorities say 39-year-old Hector Gonzalez Zelaya's co-workers found him trapped inside a firewood processing machine.
First responders removed him from the machine and provided life-saving measures, but Zelaya was declared dead at the scene.
