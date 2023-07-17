Motorcycle Crash Sends Bowlus Woman to the Hospital

TWO RIVERS TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Bowlus woman is hurt after crashing her motorcycle on Saturday.

The crash happened at around 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Nature Road and Great River Road about two miles east of Bowlus.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Meghan Bartkowicz was heading east on Nature Road when she lost control of the bike, went off the roadway, and hit a road approach.

Bartkowicz was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries.

