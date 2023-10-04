Holdingford Teen Hurt in Morrison County Crash
LITTLE FALLS TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Morrison County on Monday.
It happened at the intersection of 133rd Street and 160th Avenue at around 2:40 p.m. That's about one-mile southeast of Little Falls.
The sheriff's office says a vehicle driven by 50-year-old Brian Yetzer was traveling west on 133rd Street when he failed to yield at the intersection. Yetzer's vehicle collided with a northbound vehicle driven by 18-year-old Jean Marstein of Holdingford.
Marstein was taken by ambulance to St. Gabriel's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
