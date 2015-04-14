Royals Romp To Humble Twins’ Home Opener

The Kansas City Royals romped to a 12-3 win to spoil the Twins' home opener Wednesday afternoon at Target Field. The Twins are off to a 1-6 start, just one game off of their franchise-worst 1-7 start in 1994.

In what has become an all too familiar scene this season for Twins fans, the team kept the game close until the late innings, when Minnesota's bullpen melted down.

Trevor Plouffe hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to cut Kansas City's lead to 5-3, but the Royals took advantage of a series of misplays, beanballs and walks to put up six runs in the top of the eighth inning to pull away for the win.

Brian Dozier was a bright spot for the Twins, going 2-4 with a pair of doubles and two runs scored while also making a diving catch late in the game.

The Twins are off on Tuesday and resume their series with the undefeated (7-0) Royals Wednesday night at Target Field.