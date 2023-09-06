Royal Recommendations From ‘The Book List Queen’ For National Read A Book Day

Because today is 'National Read A Book Day,' I thought I would try to find some 5-star books out there that are recommended by people who really spend their lives reading and reviewing books.

Start a book club Andrii Kobryn // Shutterstock loading...

HAPPY NATIONAL READ A BOOK DAY!

I found so many recommendations it was hard to narrow it down; but I'm thinking that this list might be a good representation of actual great writing, whether the books have been turned into movies or not.

MEET 'THE BOOKLIST QUEEN'

I took the advice of Rachael, who calls herself "The Booklist Queen." She has started a blog and website to help you save time when searching for just the right book to read. If you want to avoid wasting time on a book that doesn't deliver what you're craving, 'The Booklist Queen' might have your answer. Here are some of her recommendations.

I chose Rachael for her recommendations because she chooses the books that she just can't get enough of; not because of who wrote them, who recommended them or because they are best-sellers. These are books that grabbed her attention because of the great writing; and that's what we all want, isn't it?

ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE BY ANTHONEY DOERR

'All The Light We Cannot See' is a Pulitzer Prize-winning book, and Rachael says the writing is 'fabulous.' The story is about a blind French girl who flees Paris with her Uncle and a German radio operator who has been charged with ratting out the French Resistance.

EVERYTHING I NEVER TOLD YOU BY CELESTE NG

'Everything I Never Told You' is set in Ohio in the 1970's. The story is about a family struggling with the drowning death of a child, and how it affects their whole family as they try to survive her death.

WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING BY DELIA OWENS

This is a book I actually took the time to read. One of the THREE books I've had the chance to read this year. The story is about a woman who must raise herself in the marshes of the coast of North Carolina after her dysfunctional family abandons the young girl. It's heartbreaking and heartwarming all at the same time.

ME BEFORE YOU BY JOJO MOYES

The Book Queen says if you love books that make you cry, then this is the book for you. A heartbroken Quadriplegic man feels he has nothing to live for, and the nurse that tries to show him there's always something more.

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE BY AGATHA CHRISTIE

One of the classics this mystery is a quick read that ensures you'll have fun trying to figure out whodunit!

If you want to see her full list of great books to read, you can click HERE to learn more!

