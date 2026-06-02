The St. Cloud Rox ran their winning streak to six games with a 9-6 win over the Willmar Stingers on Monday night at Bill Taunton Stadium. The Rox are now 7-1 on the season, giving them the best record in the Northwoods League.

St. Cloud found itself in a 4-0 hole after three innings but quickly went to work offensively beginning with a three-run fourth inning and ending with an 8-4 lead after six innings.

The Rox scored fourth-inning runs on a Carter Jorissen sacrifice fly, Justin Lang double and a wild pitch to cut the Stingers' lead to 4-3.

The Rox tied the game on another Willmar wild pitch in the top of the fifth inning, then took the lead on a Jackson Akin infield single to plate Nolan Geislinger.

Carter Heinsch smacked a solo home run to lead off the top of the sixth inning for St. Cloud. Cole Decker and Tyler Holland also went deep with solo home runs before the end of the inning.

Hunter Poe earned the win on the mound for St. Cloud after tossing 6.1 innings and allowing four earned runs (five total) on nine hits while striking out a pair of Stingers.

The Rox will play in Willmar again on Tuesday night before returning home for a game on Wednesday night at Joe Faber Field. Tuesday's game is slated for a 6:35 p.m. start time.

Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9, Granite City Sports. Pregame coverage begins 15 minutes before first pitch.