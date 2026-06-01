The St. Cloud Rox are on a roll to start the 2026 season.

The Rox beat the Willmar Stingers 4-0 on Sunday at Joe Faber Field to run their early-season record to 6-1. St. Cloud is currently riding a five-game winning streak that sees them sitting atop the Great Plains West Division and two games ahead of second-place Mankato.

The Rox broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the third inning when Tanner Recchio turned a walk into a run by stealing second and third base before scoring on a Tyler Holland single.

Recchio started the bottom of the fifth inning by being hit by a pitch, then stole second before coming around to score on a Nolan Geislinger RBI single to make the score 2-0. Geislinger would score himself on a Carter Jorissen bases-loaded walk.

The Rox scored their final run of the game in the bottom of the eighth inning when Chris Tavarez doubled home Carter Heinsch.

Jacob Imoto started the game for St. Cloud and tossed three hitless innings, striking out two and walking two.

KJ Hart, Isaiah Salas, Tyler Phenow and Adam Trevino came out of the Rox bullpen for the combined shutout.

St. Cloud will hit the road for a Tuesday night rematch with the Stingers on Monday, June 1st at Bill Taunton Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.