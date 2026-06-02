The Sartell Sabres are making their third trip to the softball state tournament in school history this week. The top-seeded Sabres (20-4) will take on #8 Orono (14-12) on Tuesday afternoon (12:30 p.m.) in Mankato.

SABRES BACK

Sartell was denied a trip to the 2025 tournament when they lost to Brainerd in the Section 8AAAA title game. Sabres head coach Karlee Pfaff says that setback may have been a key reason to this season's success.

"I think our whole team has developed so much, we got a lot returners back and so the experience that we bring (is important)," said Pfaff. "I also think there is something to be said in losing that game to go to state in that it creates so much hunger in the girls.

"Almost making it to state last year is really what has driven them to set that big goal of going to state," Pfaff said.

KOOSMAN'S K's

The Sabres boast a deep roster with a lot of playoff experience, lead by senior pitcher and University of Minnesota-Duluth recruit Marni Koosman, who recently recorded her 600th career strikeout.

"Marni is one of a kind... she's a beast," Pfaff said. "She's a three-sport athlete and she is such a competitor and is always looking for a way to get even one percent better.

"She's a swimmer too, so she's in swimmer's shape, it takes a different type of person to do that in my opinion... she's always been such a goal-oriented kid," Pfaff said.

THE MATCHUP

The Sabres will meet #8 seed Orono on Tuesday. The Spartans were just 14-12 this season, but Coach Pfaff says that can be misleading.

"You cannot take everything like their record at face-value," Pfaff said. "I think Orono is going to be tough, but I think every team should be tough at the state tournament.

"I also hope that we delve into ourselves at the state tournament and that we are the #1 seed for a reason... the girls need to really truly play a nameless, faceless opponent," Pfaff said.