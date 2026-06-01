The brackets for the 2026 Minnesota State High School League Softball Tournament have been set. The tournament is set to begin on Tuesday, June 2nd in Mankato.

CLASS AA

The Cathedral Crusaders earned the #5 seed in the Class AA tournament after winning Section 6AA and will match up with #4 seed Rockford on Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Caswell Park.

Cathedral enters the tournament with a 23-4 overall record including a perfect run through the 6AA tourney in which they outscored their opponents 50-3. Rockford is 22-3 on the season, including an 8-6 win over Cathedral on May 15th.

CLASS AA SCHEDULE

#8 Esko vs #1 Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial - Field 1 - 3 PM

#5 Cathedral vs #4 Rockford - Field 2 - 3 PM

#7 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs #2 Jackson County Central - Field 3 - 3 PM

#6 Visitation vs #3 Caledonia - Field 4- 3 PM

CLASS AAA

The Sartell Sabres earned the top seed in Class AAA and will face Orono in the opening round of the tournament on Tuesday in Mankato. First pitch is set for 12:30 p.m. on Field 1 at Caswell Park.

The Sabres enter the tournament with a 20-4 record after sweeping the Section 8AAA playoffs by outscoring their opponents 42-0. Orono is just 14-12 on the season coming out of the Metro West Conference.

CLASS AAA SCHEDULE

#8 Orono vs #1 Sartell - Field 1 - 12:30 PM

#5 St. Francis vs #4 Rock Ridge - Field 2 - 12:30 PM

#7 Simley vs #2 Byron - Field 3 - 12:30 PM

#6 Cretin-Derham Hall vs #3 Mankato East - Field 4 - 12:30 PM

CLASS A SCHEDULE (Tuesday, June 2nd)

#8 Sebeka vs #1 United South Central - Field 1 - 5:30 PM

#5 BOLD vs #4 Southland - Field 2 - 5:30 PM

#7 New York Mills vs #2 Red Lake Falls - Field 3 - 5:30 PM

#6 West Lutheran vs #3 Barnum - Field 4 - 5:30 PM

CLASS AAAA SCHEDULE (Tuesday, June 2nd)

#8 Brainerd vs #1 Forest Lake - Field 1 - 10 AM

#5 Stillwater vs #4 Park - Field 2 - 10 AM

#7 Champlin Park vs #2 Farmington - Field 3 - 10 AM

#6 Edina vs #3 Bloomington Jefferson - Field 4 - 10 AM