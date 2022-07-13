Rox Edge Loggers 4-3 to Improve to 7-0 in 2nd Half

The St. Cloud Rox jumped out to a fast start Tuesday night and held off La Crosse 4-3 to improve to 7-0 in the 2nd half of the season and 32-8 overall. St. Cloud scored 2 runs in the 1st inning and added 2 more runs in the 4th inning.

Charlie Condon homered in the 1st inning and drove in 2 on the night. John Nett added 3 hits and 1 RBI for the Rox. Nathan Culley started the game and threw the first 3 innings with 1 earned run allowed. Nick Hyde threw 4 innings with 1 earned run allowed to earn the win. Jonathan Martinez threw a scoreless 9th inning to get the save.

The Rox will host La Crosse again tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:35.