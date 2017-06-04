Rox Edge Larks

ST. CLOUD - The St. Cloud Rox came from behind and withstood a late charge to bea the Bismarck Larks Saturday evening.

In the 6th inning the Rox were down 2-0 to the Larks. By the end of the inning the Rox had poured in four runs. By the end of the seventh the Rox had scored two more runs extending the lead to 6-2.

Bismarck would gt within one run after scoring three runs in the ninth, but they stranded the tying run on 1st base.

Louis Pugiese was the winning pitcher of record for the Rox.