Routine Testing Found Salmonella in Spices Sold in Minnesota

We have another recall. This time it's for two spices manufactured by McCormick; According to Bring Me the News:

If you happen to have these spices in your capboard, probably a good idea to throw those out. This is mostly if they had been purchased recently. The dates for shipment of these spices that could potentially be contaminated are from June 20th to July 21st.

As for any sort of sickness, there haven't been any reports of people getting sick from these spices, the contamination- salmonella was found in the spices from just routine testing that was performed. So McCormick made the decision to recall all of those spices sold within that time frame.

A complete list of dates and product codes has been issued by the FDA and are available here. This is considered a voluntary recall, but the products have been removed from grocery stores in the area.

If you do happen to have these products you can request a refund or replacement from McCormick Consumer Affairs at 1-800-635-2867. They are available weekdays from 8:30am to 7pm.

If you suspect that you or your family has salmonella poisoning some of the symptoms are fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Some of the symptoms can be worse or possibly fatal in some rare instances in children or the elderly. Obviously if anyone has these symptoms, best to see a medical professional immediately.

