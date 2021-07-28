Division Street Road Construction to Close More Intersections

ST. CLOUD -- Concrete rehabilitation work on Division Street will close two popular intersections for a few weeks.

Starting Thursday, drivers who use 10th Avenue North and South in Waite Park won't be able to cross Division Street. Detours will be posted.

Also, 41st Avenue North which is the entrance to Crossroads Shopping Center will be closed. Traffic on 41st Avenue South near Best Buy will be right-in and right-out only.

Both eastbound and westbound directions of Division Street in the area continue to be single-lane traffic.

The work is expected to last for two weeks.

