The Weekender: St. Cloud Rox, Switch, Wizard of Oz and More!
ST. CLOUD — It may be hot outside but don't let that stop you from having some fun outdoors. Catch the theatre performance of Wizard of Oz in Cold Spring, celebrate along with the Hometown Pride Days festival, catch a Rox baseball game at Joe Faber Field, hear some live music in downtown St. Cloud, and watch Switch perform near the river in Sauk Rapids. Read more in The Weekender!
Wizard of OzCold Spring
Travel down the yellow brick road to Cold Spring this weekend for Great Northern Theatre Company's performance of the Wizard of Oz. The timeless tale, in which Dorothy travels from Kansas over the rainbow to the magical Land of Oz, continues to thrill audiences worldwide. Tickets for the show run $19 for adults, $15 for seniors and $12 for students. Performances will run Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. inside the Rocori High School auditorium.
- Friday, July 30th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, July 31st, 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, August 1st, 2:00 p.m.
SwitchSauk Rapids
Rock out at the new entertainment venue in Sauk Rapids. Rock the Riverside is back again Thursday with another great musical performance. The concert will begin with Dave Lumely at around 5:30 p.m. and then the band Switch will take the stage at 7:00 p.m. Grab your friends and family, bring a lawn chair and check out one the hottest outdoor concert venues in central Minnesota.
- Thursday, July 29th, 5:30 p.m.
Live and Local at Jules'St. Cloud
Enjoy some live music in downtown St. Cloud Thursday night. Nelson & Hamilton have been performing in St. Cloud for years with a finger picking guitar style and beautiful harmonies. The duo covers beloved artists like Carole King and James Taylor, and play some original and/or Irish tunes too! Music begins at 7:00 p.m. at Jules' Bistro.
- Thursday, July 29th, 7:00 p.m.
Hometown Pride DaysCold Spring
Cold Springs annual citywide celebration kicks off Thursday. The festivities begin with a city wide garage sale and book fair Thursday. Friday includes multiple kids activities, live music and bingo. Saturday features the annual car show, belt sander races and music by Levi Pelzer. All events are free to attend.
- Thursday, July 29th 4:00 p.m.
- Friday, July 30th, 7:00 a.m.
- Saturday, July 31st, 8:00 a.m.
St. Cloud RoxSt. Cloud
Come check out one of the hottest central Minnesota baseball teams. The St. Cloud Rox open up a three game homestand starting Thursday. St. Cloud, who have won 7 in a row and sit at 39-13 on the year, will play two games against the Eau Claire Express and a home/home with the Rochester Honkers Saturday and Sunday. Thursday night's game features Nine Innings of Winning with prizes every inning, Friday night is the fireworks show and Saturday is Rox trading card give away. General admission tickets are $10.
- Thursday, July 29th, 7:00 p.m.
- Friday, July 30th, 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, July 31st, 6:00 p.m.