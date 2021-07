Summertime in Minnesota is awesome. There are so many amazing smells, like BBQ, or fresh laundry off the clothes line...the smell of fresh flowers from your garden. But, with all of those good smells comes really bad ones, too. Here are the WORST smells of a Minnesota summer. You've been warned, friend.

Get our free mobile app

10 Worst Smells Of A MN Summer

See Crazy Shipping Container House for Sale in Minneapolis

New Sculpture Celebrates Paramount's 100th Anniversary