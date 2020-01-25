Rockets Hand Timberwolves Their 8th Straight Loss

The Minnesota Timberwolves' slump extended to eight straight games on Friday when the Houston Rockets came to Target Center.

The Wolves fell behind early, trailing the Rockets 36-26 after the opening quarter. However, in the second quarter, Minnesota outscored Houston 34-27 to close the gap to three points at the half.

Minnesota fell apart again in the third quarter, getting outscored by Houston 31-24 and falling behind 94-84. The Rockets put the game away in the fourth, beating the Timberwolves 131-124.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the team with 30 points and 12 rebounds. Andrew Wiggins tallied 28 points and Josh Okogie added 17.

The Wolves fall to 15-30 and will host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM.