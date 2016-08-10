Rio Olympics Recap Day 5: Katie Ledecky Adds Another U.S. Gold

Katie Ledecky helped the United States to another gold medal on Wednesday night at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janiero, Brazil. Ledecky’s third Olympic gold medal of these Games maintained the U.S. overall medal lead. Here’s a recap of the night’s action:

America’s Golden Girls

American swimmer Katie Ledecky started her leg of the women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay with the U.S. team trailing by 0.89 seconds. Thanks to Ledecky’s amazing prowess, the U.S. won the race by 1.84 seconds with a time of 7:43.03. Australia took the silver, while Canada captured the bronze. Allison Schmitt, Maya DiRado and Leah Smith all joined Ledecky on the podium.

Elsewhere, American Joshua Prenot grabbed a silver medal in the men's 200-meter breaststroke. Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Balandin won gold, while Anton Chupkov of Russia earned bronze.

Nathan Adrian earned bronze in the men’s 100-meter freestyle, as Australian Kyle Chalmers took the gold, and Belgium’s Pieter Timmers grabbed the silver.

U.S. Hoops Teams Win Close Games

Carmelo Anthony scored 31 points, including two three-pointers in the final six minutes, as the U.S. men’s basketball team beat the Australians, 98-88. The Aussies had a five-point halftime lead, but could not pull off the upset. Patty Mills had 30 points for the losers.

Diana Taurasi scored 25 points, and the American women’s basketball team beat Serbia, 110-84, on Wednesday. The Serbs forced the U.S. team into a close game by virtue of their expert three-point shooting. However, it wasn’t enough to pull an upset.

Other U.S Medalists

Cyclist Kristin Armstrong won gold in the women's individual time trial on Wednesday. Olga Zabelinskaya of Russia took the silver, while Anna van der Breggen of the Nehterlands earned a bronze.

Daryl Homer won a silver medal in men's individual sabre in fencing, falling to Hungary’s Aron Szilagyi. South Korea’s Kim Jung-Hwan earned a bronze.

American divers Michael Hixon and Sam Dormanwon a silver in the men;’s three-meter springboard synchronized dive.

Medal Count

The U.S. maintained its lead in the overall medal count. The U.S. and China are the only teams with more than 20 medals thus far in Rio.

United States: 32 | 11 gold; 11 silver; 10 bronze

China: 23 | 10 gold; 5 silver; 8 bronze

Japan: 18 | 6 gold; 1 silver; 11 bronze

Russia: 15 | 4 gold; 7 silver; 4 bronze

Australia: 12 | 5 gold; 2 silver; 5 bronze

Great Britain: 12 | 3 gold; 3 silver; 6 bronze

