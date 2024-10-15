Record-Setting Burkstrand Leads Tech Girls Soccer Into Section Final

The Tech Tiger girls soccer team has had an excellent season with a 14-3-1 record to this point. The three losses on the Tigers' ledger were against AAA opponents Moorhead, Brainerd and Sartell, while their record against fellow AA teams was 10-0-1.

The tie came against Tech's opponent in Tuesday's Section 8AA final, Alexandria. There is a fairly big rivalry between the two teams as it was Alexandria that beat Tech 3-0 in last year's Section 8AA final.

Tech head coach Katherine Boardman says the Cardinals always present a solid challenge for their team.

"They are a quick team that will put a lot of pressure on us offensively and they are just a good, really well coached team," Boardman said. "We were a little bummed with how last season, a 3-0 loss to Alexandria in the final and felt that didn't represent us as a team.

"We wanted to come back stronger this year and fight for each other while representing our school in the right way," Boardman said.

Alexandria will have to solve star senior Molly Burkstrand, who has scored 60 goals this season. That total ties her with Liz Woerle, who played for Meadow Creek Christian in Andover in the 2004 season, for the single-season state record.

Her 110 career goals puts her tenth on the all-time career list.

"It's really hard to even compare that with other sports," Boardman said. "One referee I was talking with said it would be like scoring 2,000 points in basketball.

"It's so incredible what she's done throughout her career and it shows how much work she puts in during the offseason... she plays year-round," Boardman said.

Boardman says that Burkstrand's legacy at the school and her influence will be felt for years to come within the program.

"She's super humble, she comes to practice and works out like everyone else, doesn't walk around with a big head like she's setting all these records or setting a crazy standard for everyone to come," Boardman said.

"Even though Molly is having the year of her life that will go down in Tech history forever, I think every single girl on the team is truly happy for her and supports her and they realize that her success is due in part to what they do on the field and in practices," Boardman said.

The Tigers will play against Alexandria Tuesday, October 15th at ROCORI High School in Cold Spring. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m..