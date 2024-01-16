Quaker Oats Expands Recall for Salmonella

UNDATED (WJON News) - The Quaker Oats Company has expanded a recall of assorted cereals, bars, and snacks due to the possible presence of salmonella.

The recall covers:

Quaker granola bars,

cereal bars,

cereals,

Cap’n Crunch instant oatmeal,

Gatorade protein peanut butter chocolate bars,

snack mixes.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with a weakened immune system. Healthy people infected with Salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, or abdominal pain.

This recall is in addition to a previous recall announced in December.

The products were sold nationwide, and anyone with affected products is asked to dispose of them.

Anyone with questions about the Quaker Oats products they have can scan a SmartLabel QR code at the recall’s webpage here.

