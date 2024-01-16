Did You Know A New Bar & Grill Opened On Mille Lacs Northside?

Color me surprised when I found out a new bar and grill opened up on the north side of Mille Lacs recently. What was once known as Barnacles has a new name, and might have just opened their doors up last weekend. The new bar and grill is known as Mudflats Bar & Grill.

According to the new bar and grill's website:

Come check out the new bar and restaurant located at Barnacles Resort. We have a new menu and aim to create a welcoming community where regulars or one-time guests can enjoy a drink and a meal while relaxing and kicking-back at the lake.

We have bingo every Wednesday at 6pm, meat raffles on Friday at 5pm and Saturday at 1pm, and pull tabs available.

The menu is also posted on the website, and it seems to feature typical bar fare like burger baskets, broasted chicken, and different sandwiches to go along with Heggies Pizza for those looking to grab something to eat after being out on the ice fishing.

Mudflats is closed Monday and Tuesday but open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 - 9pm, Fridays from 3 - 11pm, Saturdays from 11am to 11pm, and Sundays from 11am to 7pm.

For more information about the new spot on Mille Lacs Northside, you can head to their social media page, or head to their website.

We are wishing the folks behind Mudflats nothing but the best of luck with the new bar and grill.

Mudflats Bar & Grill is located at 36569 MN-18 in Aitkin.

