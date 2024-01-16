Medallion Hunt, Bingo, Game Crawl in St. Joseph for SnowFest
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- St. Joseph is celebrating SnowFest.
A medallion hunt kicks things off starting on Monday with clues posted daily on the city's website and Facebook page. There is a $500 prize for the person who finds the medallion.
On Wednesday (1/24) they are having free bingo at the St. Joseph Government Center from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Recreation Director Rhonda Juell says outdoor activities will be held on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
At Memorial Park we have sledding, ice skating, ice skating lessons, face painting, cookies and coco, and snow painting.
From 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. next Saturday (1/27), there will be a game crawl in downtown St. Joseph.
You purchase a punch card for $5 from one of the businesses that are participating. You get your card punched at each of the four locations. Put your name on the back of it, and drop it in a bucket, and we do the drawing at 6:00 p.m. at LaPLayette.
The games are Six Cup at Bad Habit, Yard Pong at Sal's, Jenga at the Middy, and Guess Who at LaPlayette.
The first name drawn will win 50 percent of the total entry fees collected, the second name drawn will win 30 percent of the pot, and the third name drawn will get the remaining 20 percent. They also have five gift cards from local businesses.
You do have to be present to win the prizes.
