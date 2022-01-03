Proposed Carwash To Be Reviewed By Sartell Planning Commission

SARTELL -- A new carwash is being proposed in Sartell.

During Monday Planning Commission meeting, the board will review a Conditional Use Permit for a Mister Carwash to be built in the River Crossings Development.

A carwash has been rumored to be coming to that area however, no formal documents have been submitted until now.

The proposed self-service carwash site is a 6,472 square-foot enclosed structure designed to minimize noise, and have strategically placed lighting to help limit the disturbance to the surrounding homes.

The site will include 28 parking/vacuum bays and be in operation daily from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

If approved the plans would then be brought before the city council for final approval during a public hearing at their January 10th meeting.

The proposed carwash could be the first development along River Oaks Lane, which was rezoned from residential to commercial back in May.