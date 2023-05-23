Town Line Road Project South of St. Stephen Gets State Bonding
ST. WENDEL TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Welcome news for three Stearns County Townships and the city of Sartell after money was included in a bonding bill to replace Town Line Road.
The north-south road connects St. Stephen to Stearns County Road 4 by the Sartell compost site. It is a multi-jurisdictional road governed by the townships of St. Wendel, LeSauk, and Brockway, and a small part of the city of Sartell. Stearns
Stearns County Engineer Jodi Teich says the road is in disrepair but the townships needed help from the state to make the repairs...
It's just in really poor condition and it's turned into this commuter route, basically, and it runs parallel and roughly a mile to a mile-and-a-half to the east of our County Road 2 so we don't feel that it serves a county function. But, we did want to help the townships and Sartell secure some funding for this so this road can be improved because it is a safety hazard.
The bonding bill will provide $7.5-million toward the project. Teich says that will cover somewhere in the neighborhood of 2/3 to 3/4 of the total cost. The county will act as the contract administrator for the project and donate staff time to facilitate its completion.
Teich says design work will get start started first with construction expected in either 2024 or 2025.
