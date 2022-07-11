Prolonged Heat Wave Moving in to Minnesota

UNDATED -- Although record heat is not expected, we'll start to see plenty of days with highs in the 90s starting this weekend and continuing through next week.

On the whole, dry weather is expected, but we'll likely see a couple of rounds of scattered thunderstorms Thursday night through Saturday morning.

We are currently in the midst of the two climatologically warmest weeks of the year. As we are soon to embark on another stretch of heat, here are the daily records and years they occurred for the month of July in St. Cloud.



Below are the record highs for each day in July in St. Cloud - not the forecast.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop again Tuesday afternoon from northeast Minnesota toward central Wisconsin. A few stronger storms will be possible with hail and brief strong wind gusts being the primary hazards.