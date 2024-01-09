Prince Fans Rejoice! Purple Rain is Headed to Broadway

If you were like me when you were a teenager, and watched the movie "Purple Rain" several times when it came out - then you will probably love this news.

The movie "Purple Rain" is now headed to Broadway. It's being turned into a play - a musical. Honestly, it already was essentially a musical in as the movie was about Prince's early life and how his music was directly affected by what was happening in his life.

If you watched the movie, it was cool to see things from Minnesota within the film, as Prince is obviously from Minnesota. Lots of scenes from First Avenue music venue in Minneapolis. Hopefully the Broadway play will have sets made up to look like the historic venue.

As far as when we can expect to see any sort of action on this live action play, that information has not yet been released. Nor have any of the casting selections. Mostly because they have not casted the show as of yet. It will be interesting to see who they get to play the lead role. Or any of the other people which also included members of Morris Day and the Time. Morris Day and Prince went to high school together. So, will the play also include that little tid-bit.

As far as who will be directing the Broadway production, we do know that information. According to NBC-New York:

The question is also - will Prince's estate have any say on who will be cast in the play, and how the proceeds will be distributed. Like they say - more information is on the way.

