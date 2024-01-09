How to Work on Your Golf Game This Winter in Minnesota

Ok, let’s face it. Winter is here, or at least more so than it has been thus far this year. There are a lot of people around Minnesota getting excited for Ice Fishing, Snowmobiling, Ice Skating etc.

There’s a lot you can do during the winter to help you pass the time and enjoy the season. This time of year, playing Golf isn’t one of them.

Or Is It?

This is a great time of year to work on your swing, and try to correct some of the things that drove you the craziest on the course this past year. Golf Simulators have become increasingly popular because no matter what Mother Nature serves up, you can still be ready for your next golf outing.

There are many options for Simulators, depending on where you live of course.

Ultimate Sports Bar- In Waite Park, is not only one of the Best Places in Central Minnesota to watch a game, but they also feature a Golf/Sports Simulator. Outside of the Golf, there 33 other sports available including basketball, football, baseball, soccer, lacrosse, target shooting, hunting, bowling and corn hole.

“Green Pro Golf”- These simulators are in Monticello. Not only can you improve your swing, but you can play courses from around the country.

“Simplay Golf”- Is in Big Lake and here you can choose a time for a simulator bay, download an app, and then begin to work on your game. There are some other guidelines but that’s basically how it works. Their website lays everything out for you.

The closer you get to the twin cities, there’s a lot more options.

Mn Golf Lab- Near Orono, they offer an indoor experience including lessons and leagues.

Brad Pluths Golf Achievement- Is in between Wayzata and Minneapolis. Here you can get better in several different ways, from private lessons to remote or in-person learning.

X-Golf Medina and X-Golf Champlin- They also offer lessons, as well as tournaments. And they can even host a party or an event.

Optimal Performance Golf- Is in Maple Grove and they call themselves “Minnesota’s First Indoor Country Club”. There are simulators, but you can also get better at putting and more. There are several different types of lessons available. Plus, there other games like darts, corn hole, mini-golf and beer pong. And there’s a restaurant and bar, and a weight room where you can get your body stronger, so your game will be stronger too.

These are just a few, but if you would like to find a simulator closer to you, check out this map.

A visit to one of these simulators would be a perfect Valentines Day gift for the one you love that also loves golf.