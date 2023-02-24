Prep Wrestling Rankings Update – February 24th, 2023

1390 GRANITE CITY SPORTS 2022-2023 WRESTLING RATING UPDATES

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Crush and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and Little Falls Flyers, Becker Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference and Annandale/Maple Lake Lightning from the Wright County Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Belgrade-Brooten Elrosa Jaguars, Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers, Paynesville Bulldogs and Royalton/Upsala Royals. Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all sixteen teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at my BLOG SITE: MEDIA CENTRAL MINNESOTA MAT RATS By Roger Mischke listed under resources in the Guillotine for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season.

CLASS A

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS

(No. 3A)

Ryan Jensen 132 LBS No. 2

Wyatt Engen 138 LBS No. 5

Maximus Hanson 170 LBS No. 3

Carson Gilbert 182 LBS No. 7

Ethan Spanier 220 LBS No. 3

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

(No. 4A)

Alex Diederich 132 LBS No. 1

Will Gorecki 145 LBS No. 10

Sawyer Simmons 152 LBS No. 10

Kaden Holm 195 LBS No. 10

Bryce Holm 220 LBS No. 5

Brandon Mugg 285 LBS No. 6

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

(No. 9A)

Wyatt Pilarski 113 LBS No. 4

Wyatt Novitzki 120 LBS No. 4

Simon Boeckman 138 LBS No. 7

William Pilarski 145 LBS No. 5

Drew Lange 160 LBS No. 3

Luke Bieniek 170 LBS No. 6

Jaxon Barkowicz 182 LBS No. 3

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

(LEAN AND MEAN)

Peyton Hemmesch 182 LBS No. 6

Seth Vearrier 195 LBS No. 9

Spencer Eisenbraun 285 LBS No. 4

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

Logan Kuseske 160 LBS No. 9

Hank Meyer 182 LBS No. 9

Haden Rosenow 195 LBS No, 7

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

Isaac Ortiz 160 LBS No. 10

CLASS AA

BECKER BULLDOGS

(No. 4AA)

Kaden Nicolas 126 LBS No. 5

Landen Kujawa 132 LBS No. 3

Ethan Duncombe 152 LBS No. 9

Adam Jurek 160 LBS No. 6

Tyson Ricker 195 LBS No. 6

ANNANDALE-MAPLE LAKE LIGHTING

(LEAN AND MEAN)

Cassen Brumm 106 LBS No. 8

Noah Gindele 138 LBS No. 6

Mitchell Koss 145 LBS No. 3

FOLEY FALCONS

Cyler Ruhof 120 LBS No. 6

Cole Rudnitski 145 LBS No. 7

ROCORI SPARTANS

Grady Minnerath 220 LBS No. 3

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

Vance Barz 126 LBS No. 4

CLASS AAA

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

(LEAN AND MEAN)

Noah Cameron 138 LBS No. 6

Hank Leclair 195 LBS No. 6

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

Tucker Hugg 285 LBS No. 3