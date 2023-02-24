This Is Where You Put Your Garbage Cart After It Snows In St. Cloud

Photo by Sigmund on Unsplash Photo by Sigmund on Unsplash loading...

WINTER IS A DIFFERENT STORY

When wintery storm weather hits on trash pick-up day, does anyone else struggle with whether or not you should put out your refuse bin on garbage pick-up day, knowing that it's going to be buried in a snowbank once the plows come through?

Get our free mobile app

SNOWBANK OR NOBANK

This past week, I knew we were going to be plowed in after the snowstorm. I also knew that it was trash pick-up day, and I had to make a decision. Do I just put my bin at the end of my driveway to be buried in a snowbank, or just let my trash build up for another week and try again next week? After some thought, I decided that it wasn't worth digging out a spot, since it was just going to be filled in again before they arrived.

It sort of sucks, since I pay for it to be picked up every week, but I just decided that it wasn't worth having the bin damaged when plows come through, or simply being buried with snow.

WHERE ARE YOU SUPPOSED TO PUT YOUR CART?

So what are you supposed to do in these situations?

I went to the City of St. Clouds website to get the answers I needed.

According to the site, carts and trash bags should be away from the street so the plow operators can plow roadways full width.

REMOVE SNOW AND ICE FROM THE CART

They request that whenever possible, we clear the snow and ice from the base of the cart. This should be approximately 4 feet all around the cart. If your cart has snow and ice on it, it will not be emptied.

It's also important to note that your trash cart cannot be placed on top of a snow bank for collection, and bags should be placed at the end of driveways, instead of being on top of snow banks.

8 Field Trips All Central Minnesota Kids Went On

Bits O Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookies