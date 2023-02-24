What’s the Correct Term for This One Minnesota Winter Annoyance?

Weather is a common topic of conversation in Minnesota. Especially when places around the state are getting piles of snow dumped on them. We braced ourselves for what was threatened to be one of the bigger snow storms we could see. The good news is, it wasn't the biggest snow storm ever in Minnesota. The bad news, there was still a lot of snow in many parts and with that comes the dreaded clearing of the snow.

Many probably had to clear their driveways and sidewalks at least two times if not more. It's the hazard of being a home owner, right? I'm "fortunate" enough to be renting and not have to worry about shoveling. Do however, need to make sure that my car is clear of the parking lot starting at 8:30am, day or two after the storm, or else it will be towed in order to clear the parking lot completely.

I feel that's a small frustration compared to the annoyance many deal with on a constant basis when it snows and that's dealing with the snow pile at the end of the driveway left behind by the snow plow. How many times have you completely cleared out your driveway, only to have the plow come by a short while later and leave a pile that no vehicle (big or small) is able to drive over? I bet the answer is, way too many times.

Have you ever asked this question about that Minnesota winter annoyance?



Note the very specific clarification at the bottom of the picture!

As you can imagine, many had more hilarious responses, here's a couple of my favorites:

1.)

2.)

3.)

But then there were a few who took the question serious and had actual answers. Did you know there was more than one real name for that pile of snow at the end of the driveway, left by the snow plow? I didn't either! But the two names I got out of the posts were "Berm" and "Snow Windrow" (the correct technical term I guess).

I have seen this pile of snow at the end of the driveway and yes I have shoveled it in the past, but never knew there was an actual term for it. Learn something new everyday. But I would go read through and see the many "other" names people call that pile, because it'll give you the good laugh you need to forget you might have to shovel that pile again soon.

