Predators Top Wild Sunday Night

The Nashville Predators beat the Minnesota Wild 4-2 Sunday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild fall to 30-11-5 on the season after the defeat.

Things started out well for the Wild as it built a 2-0 lead in the first period with goals from Mikael Granlund and Jason Pominville. However, Nashville scored four unanswered goals, one in the second period and two in the third, to close out the game.

The Wild play at Dallas on Tuesday night on AM 1390 KXSS. Pregame coverage begins at 7:15 p.m.