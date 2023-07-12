Powerball, Mega Millions Jackpots Both Keep Growing
UNDATED (WJON News) -- There’s Mega excitement brewing for Mega Millions as the jackpot surges past $550 million for just the seventh time in the game’s 21-year history.
After no ticket matched all six numbers in Tuesday night's drawing.
The next drawing is on Friday.
Half of the proceeds from the sale of each Mega Millions ticket remains in the state where the ticket was sold.
The Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $725 million for Wednesday night's drawing. The cash option for the jackpot is an estimated $366.2 million.
The jackpot currently ranks as the seventh-largest Powerball jackpot.
Powerball tickets are $2 per play. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
