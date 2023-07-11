Catholic Charities Food Shelf Drive is On!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The challenge is on to help restock area food shelves. Catholic Charities of St. Cloud and Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless have teamed up for a food shelf challenge through July.

Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless will match all donations to Catholic Charities, up to four thousand dollars, to help end food insecurity in the area.

Eric Vollen is the Emergency Services program manager at Catholic Charities.

This summer, more families are experiencing economic hardship due to inflation, soaring food and gas prices, and the impacts of expiring pandemic relief programs. We are seeing an increase in food-insecure people here in the St. Cloud area.

In July of 2022, Catholic Charities Food Shelf served over 3,600 individuals, more than 1600 of those were children.

Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless says they have targeted millions of dollars to strategically fight hunger in Minnesota. They fund the purchase and transfer of more than one million pounds of fresh produce, meat, and dairy products to food shelves every year.

For details on how to donate, find the details by clicking here.

