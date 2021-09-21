Powerball Jackpot Grows to $490 Million
UNDATED -- The Powerball drawing is getting close to a half-billion dollars.
No one won the big prize in Monday night's drawing, although one person in Oklahoma won $2 million and one person in California won $1 million.
The winning numbers are 37, 51, 54, 58, 60 and the Powerball 19.
The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing is $490 million with a cash value of just over $355 million.
In August lottery officials added a third weekly drawing on Mondays, so now the Powerball is played on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.
If Mega Millions is your lottery game, that jackpot has grown to $432 million, with a cash option of nearly $313 million. The next drawing is Tuesday night.
