Could 2022 Be The Year For Legal Cannabis In Minnesota?

Back in May of this year, the Minnesota House of Representatives voted to legalize recreational marijuana in a 72-61 vote. This was a first for Minnesota. Never before had either chamber of the state legislature voted of legalization.

Unfortunately, the GOP led Senate his pretty opposed to legalization. From what I can tell their reasoning against legalization seems to be "just because". In spite of that, in 2022 the legislature reconvenes it's session and the legalization quest continues.

Last November, even South Dakota voters approved a ballot legalizing, taxing and regulating marijuana for adults 21 and older. Currently, 18 states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational pot. So, one would think, the day will come in Minnesota.

These are that states where recreational cannabis is legal. Colorado, Washington. Alaska, Oregon, California, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, Michigan, Vermont, Illinois, Arizona, Montana, New Jersey, South Dakota, New York, Virginia, New Mexico, Connecticut and the District of Columbia.

In a time when Minnesota could really use a big boost in tax revenue without raising our taxes. Minnesota, like the states that have already seen the light, could be raking in a lot of revenue from the sale of recreational pot. Estimates are in the hundreds of millions of dollars in additional tax revenue. The creation of thousands of jobs would be another good thing about legalization.

And then there is always the burden it would lift off of law enforcement in Minnesota by reducing unnecessary stops, searches, arrests and tedious paperwork.

If you want Minnesota to join in with the other states that have already legalized recreational cannabis call and/or write our state senators before the next legislative session begins and tell them it's time to catch up with the times.

