Powerball Climbs to $421 Million for Tonight’s Drawing
No one matched all six numbers in Saturday night's Powerball drawing, and the estimated jackpot has now climbed to $421 million for tonight's drawing.
The one-time cash payout would be $252 million.
The winning numbers drawn Wednesday were: 19-39-47-49-56, Powerball: 8.
A basic Powerball ticket costs $2, and to claim the big prize you'll need to match five numbers (1-69), plus the Mega Ball (1-26). The odds? 1 in 292,301,388. Assuming you win the Powerball jackpot Wednesday, you can take the lump-sum cash option and take home $429 million.
