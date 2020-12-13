Poor Kicking Costs Vikings in Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY -- The Minnesota Vikings snapped a two-game winning streak in Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon.

After a scoreless first quarter, Minnesota put the first points on the board with a rushing touchdown. The Vikings had a chance to extend that lead but missed their first field goal attempt of the day.

On their next possession, Tampa Bay scored their first touchdown and notched the extra point to move ahead of Minnesota 7-6. Before the end of the quarter, the Buccaneers scored another touchdown and a field goal to enter the locker room ahead 17-6.

Tampa Bay came out of the break still hot, earning their third touchdown and opening up the gap even more to 23-6. The Vikings answered by finding the endzone for the second time in the game and completing a two-point conversion to tighten up the score 23-14.

Minnesota’s kicking woes continued in the final quarter. The Buccaneers however hit their second field goal of the day and walked off with the win 26-14.

Kirk Cousins completed 24 of 37 for 225 yards and a touchdown for the Vikings. Dalvin Cook had 22 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown. Irv Smith Jr. had just four catches but earned 63 yards and a touchdown. Dan Bailey missed all three field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point attempt.

Tom Brady completed 15 of 23 for 196 yards and two touchdowns for Tampa Bay. Ronald Jones II had 18 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown. Rob Gronkowski and Scott Miller each added a touchdown reception for the Buccaneers.

The Vikings fall to 6-7. They will return home on Sunday to host the Chicago Bears. Pre-game starts at 11:00 a.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.