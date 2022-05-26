PleasureLand RV Acquiring RV Business in Wisconsin

ST. CLOUD -- PleasureLand RV Center is acquiring an RV business in Wisconsin.

The St. Cloud-based company says its newest location is Coulee Region RV in West Salem, Wisconsin. They were founded in 1990.

The location will carry the full line of Grand Design, Crossroads and Winnebago motorized RVs. It will also be an RV repair facility and RV parts and accessory store. The location will also be a NAPA Auto Parts store.

The deal is expected to close on Wednesday.

PleasureLand RV Center was founded in 1971 and operates dealerships in St. Cloud, Ramsey, Brainerd, Long Prairie, and Sioux Falls. It also operates a Truck Center in St. Cloud and an RV Surplus Store in Brainerd.