St. Johns’s and St. Benedict’s Named Best Value

UNDATED -- SJU

St. John’s ranked tenth and St. Benedict’s ranked 13th in the annual survey of the best colleges in the Midwest.

Nathan Dehne is the Vice President of Admission and Financial Aid. He says value can be measured all over campus.

It's really the total experience. It's such a time of growth for the students, both academically and personally. It’s certainly the academic experience and the quality of our instruction here; the experiences that they have in the classroom, the internship experiences. But it’s also the opportunity to be around students from around the country and around the globe.

Money Magazine also ranked St. Olaf 7th, the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities number 12, Gustavus Adolphus College ranked 17th, and Carleton College came in at 23. The magazine ranked the schools in three categories: quality of education, affordability, and outcomes.

Dehne says St. John’s University and the College of St. Benedict can offer students something the other colleges can’t.

I think when we talk about the differences for St. Ben's and St. John's, what we're talking about is the environment. The Catholic Benedictine environment that that our students get to live and learn in; it's what we call the “Benny Johnny network”. A supportive environment specifically with an alumni network that can oftentimes lead to students first jobs or internships. Nobody comes close

Both colleges also made the list of the best colleges in America, ranked by value. St. John’s was ranked 38th, and St. Benedict’s ranked 50th.