Fabulous Armadillos Holding Special Memorial Day Concert

ST. MICHAEL -- The Fabulous Armadillos are holding a special Memorial Day concert this weekend.

On Saturday the group will performer their popular What's Going On - Songs from the Vietnam Era show at the Summerfield Amphitheater in St. Michael.

The show has become one of the most requested concerts in their repertoire since first performing it four years ago.

Prior to the concert there will be Memorial Day ceremony with a presentation of the colors and the playing of taps beginning at 6:50 p.m.

General Admission tickets are $40 and half price for any veteran. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m.