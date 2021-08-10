Pine Grove Zoo in Little Falls Hosting Halloween ‘BooFest’

Pine Grove Zoo in Little Falls is bringing Halloween fun to the zoo this fall with a "BooFest" for the whole family. A combination of their famous Zoo Boo and ZooFest, BooFest will be fun for everyone that attends.

Local businesses & organizations will be handing out candy, there will be a 35-foot Inflatable Obstacle Course, Inflatable Football Throw, 3-Hole Inflatable Mini Golf Course, 45-foot Adventure Crawl, Jump Houses and so much more.

In addition to all the fun extras going on around the zoo, all your favorite animals will be there for viewing. All of the animals that you see in the summer at Pine Grove Zoo live there year-round, Pine Grove Zoo is their permanent address.

Cost for BooFest is just $5 per person and to avoid lines the day of the event, you can pre-purchase your tickets at 320-616-5595.

Pine Grove Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in Minnesota and is all about conservation and education. They are so much more than a place to walk around and see some animals. They take great pride in being a resource for animal education, letting guests know all about the animals they have in their care, and what it takes from humans to make sure these beautiful creatures have the habitats they need to thrive in the wild.

Pine Grove Zoo is open daily 9 am - 6 pm through September 6th. Fall Hours are September 7 – October 17, and they are open Thursday – Sunday 9:00 – 4:00 pm.

Start planning your trip to Pine Grove Zoo on their website.

