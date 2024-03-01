The Truth About the Doomsday Prepper Convention in Little Falls

The end is coming. Whether it's billions of years away or ready to arrive right after Dave-O leaves for the weekend this afternoon, it's coming. Might as well be prepared for it when it comes knocking.

The Minnesota Prepper Expo is this June, and it's coming to end you...r lack of basic survival skills, Greg.

2nd Annual Minnesota Prepper Expo is June 29th-30th in Little Falls

I cracked a joke about a prepper stereotype in the excerpt for this article, but this is a serious convention that seeks to prepare you to survive an apocalypse...skills that can also be used in the event of a natural disaster (like a tornado) or even just a weekend in the woods.

All kidding aside, the convention will be a source of extremely useful information and skills to have.

Some topics include:

Fire Building Skills and Fire Safety

Water Purification

Foraging

Medicinal Plants

Weather Signs

Fishing Skills

You'll also learn about bug out bags, camouflage, and navigation. Again, all good things to know in everyday life.

The event takes place June 28th-30th at the Morrison County Fair Grounds on Hawthorn Road in Little Falls. There'll be live music with Julio Goldstien Band and Rick Brix.

Ticket Prices:

1 Day Adult Admission for $20

1 Day Teen Admission for $10

Weekend Adult Admission for $50

Weekend Teen Admission for $20

Kids 12 and under are FREE

Camping starts at $30 per day

Parking is $10 per day or $20 for the weekend

And the first fifteen people to show up dressed as a zombie get in free!

