Central Minnesota Cemetery Hosting Annual Wreath Laying Event

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- Minnesota’s fallen veterans will be honored at a ceremony in Little Falls this weekend.

The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs and Wreaths for the Fallen are partnering for their annual honor wreath placement at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls on Saturday.

The ceremony starts at 11:00 a.m. by the main flagpole and will be followed by the placing of the wreaths at the nearly 6,000 gravesites. The event is free and open to the public.

You are encouraged to arrive by 10:30 a.m. to allow enough time to park and walk to where the service will be held. The MDVA says the event is held outside, so dress for the weather.

Wreaths for the Fallen started in 2006 and honors and remembers Minnesota veterans by providing wreaths for cemeteries every December.

The Little Falls event is one of four happening across the state. Wreath placement ceremonies will also be held at state veteran’s cemeteries in Duluth, Preston, and Redwood Falls.

